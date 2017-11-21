Growth under new Govt expected to be slower than forecast - Westpac

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 07:09

Growth under the new Government is expected to be slower than previously forecast next year but should pick up momentum in 2019 and 2020.

That’s the view of the Westpac Economics Team which has assessed the likely impact of the new government’s policies, as well recent signs of softening economic growth, in its November Economic Overview.

It has revised down its GDP forecast for 2018, but upgraded its GDP forecasts for 2019 and 2020.Chief Economist Dominick Stephens said the revised view is partly due to the change of government but added that New Zealand’s economic momentum was already slowing.

"Key drivers from recent years, such as high population growth and rising house prices, are dissipating."

Mr Stephens said, "Our assessment is a bit different to the Reserve Bank’s or the chatter around financial markets, which is that the new Government’s policies will boost GDP, inflation and the OCR. We agree, but only up to a point. Government’s plans to increase spending will certainly boost the economy, but plans to dampen the housing market and net migration will have the opposite effect, tending to slow the economy. In our view, these two competing forces will broadly balance one another out."

The Economic Overview assessed how a range of proposed government policies may affect the economy, including:

- The Government’s plan to borrow more and spend more will be a significant boost to GDP growth over 2019 and 2020. However, over time Government spending will crowd out private sector activity, meaning the boost will dissipate.

- Westpac economists are expecting a fall in house prices of 2% in 2018 and 5% in total over the coming four years, partly due to the Government’s various plans to cool the housing market, and partly due to rising mortgage rates.

- The Westpac economists expect net immigration to fall from over 70,000 now to 10,000 by 2021, due to a combination of new immigration rules and natural forces that were already causing net migration numbers to drop.

- The Westpac Economics Team says the proposed Kiwibuild programme may make little difference to the overall dollar value of residential construction activity in New Zealand, but it will alter the composition, with fewer large houses and more small houses being built. This could make smaller houses relatively cheaper and larger houses relatively more expensive.

- Lifting the minimum wage will affect wages, inflation and unemployment.

Westpac economists are forecasting no change in the OCR until late-2019, in contrast to market expectations; however, they note that the Reserve Bank may begin to relax its LVR mortgage lending restrictions from the middle of next year if house prices do fall.

Although global economic growth is currently strong, Westpac economists expect China’s economy to slow next year. The economists warned this could cause global prices for some key New Zealand export products, such as forestry and dairy, to fall.

Westpac economists said that the proposed Climate Commission would probably recommend a comprehensive Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), including agriculture.

"Leaving half of the emissions out while simultaneously aiming for zero carbon by 2050 would be inefficient," said Mr Stephens.

"The initial impact on farmers’ bottom lines will be small, but over time the ETS may alter land use. By 2050, New Zealand will probably have more land planted in forestry and less in dairy than it would have had without a climate change commitment."