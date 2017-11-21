Mycare and WeVisit join forces

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 12:25

New Zealand’s largest home care platform Mycare has joined forces with Christchurch based community-building service, WeVisit. The businesses will move forward under the Mycare banner.

Together they aim to address some of the most essential, personal challenges facing New Zealanders: ageing in place; living independently; improving mental health and wellbeing; and recovering and rehabilitating at home.

Mycare’s nationwide service helps people, their families and whanau live life on their own terms, in their own homes. The fast-growing online platform connects people in their communities, enabling them to directly find and organise the home-based services they need.

WeVisit was founded by Sam Johnson, the 2012 Young New Zealander of the Year and founder of Student Volunteer Army, which provided aid during the Christchurch earthquakes. Sam has joined the Mycare team along with WeVisit co-founder Tyler Brummer.

Mycare founder and managing director Mark Jeffries says he has always admired the vision and achievements of Sam Johnson and the WeVisit team, and their commitment to community relationship building.

Jeffries says: "We have a lot in common in terms of motivation and vision, it’s energising to add the skills and experience the WeVisit team have to Mycare. We started Mycare after personal experiences left us wanting more choice and control for our families, and more community focus too. WeVisit had a similar start to their journey. We have a shared belief that the power is in, and with, people."

Johnson says: "It’s amazing the difference having a personal connection, a friend or someone to rely on can make to a person’s health - we really believe that social interaction is key to improving health in New Zealand. We are excited to join Mycare because of the incredible capacity to empower and connect people for mutual benefit."

Taking on the role as Mycare’s Head of Community Innovation, Sam knows first-hand the power of community and he sees many untapped opportunities for innovation. "We decided to join forces to accelerate new ways to unlock community capability. We can now make the most of connectivity, AI, convenience and transparency so people can find work in their communities providing valuable and essential human services."

Jeffries adds, "Mycare places people, families and workers at the centre - home care is, and has always been, family and community based at its core for thousands of years. It’s time for New Zealand to reimagine how home based services are delivered. It’s a pretty simple proposition really, we're committed to a people-centred, community-based approach using the latest technology and the power of an online platform."

Both businesses are at the forefront of a movement for "consumer led" services and are working with government agencies such as the Ministry of Health, District Health Boards, the Ministry of Social Development and NGOs to provide new support options for people with disabilities, older persons and others in need of support across New Zealand.