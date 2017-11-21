GB wins Young Insurance Professionals' Employer of the Year

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 12:46

Gallagher Bassett (GB) New Zealand has won the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) award for Young Insurance Professionals’ Employer of the Year 2017 at the New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

This award recognises organisations that have demonstrated a commitment to the employment and development of young insurance and finance professionals.

Dorille Shadbolt, National Manager of People and Performance, and Mallory Jordan, Case Manager and graduate of GB’s internship program, accepted the award on behalf of GB at the ceremony last week.

"GB trusts, empowers and enables our young staff to create and deliver success," said Dorille.

"It’s fantastic to be recognised by ANZIIF for the work we’ve put into attracting, retaining and effectively promoting the opportunities we have to offer for young people here at GB."

The awards ceremony was attended by more than 400 of the industry’s top executives. Now in its sixth year, this annual celebration acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals and businesses in New Zealand insurance and the positive impact that our

industry has on the community.

