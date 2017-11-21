David Whyte appointed COO of New Zealand King Salmon

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 14:02

New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZX and ASX: NZK) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Whyte as Chief Operating Officer for the company, commencing in January.

Currently based in Tasmania, David is originally from Scotland and brings more than thirty years of experience in the aquaculture industry. David and his family emigrated to Tasmania in 2001 and he has spent the last eleven years at the Huon Aquaculture Company.

At Huon, David led business improvement projects on feed, technology, planning, customer service, third party certification and, more recently, new species diversification and new site acquisition. David has also worked in technical and commercial management roles in Marine Harvest Scotland (Operational and fish health management), Biomar UK (Research and development, feed formulation and quality management), AKVA Group (Commercial management, sales and marketing) and Skretting Australia (Sales and marketing, customer service and support).

David is passionate about the role fish farming has in providing safe, sustainable and healthy food. David joins New Zealand King Salmon at a very exciting time for the business, with a growing supply of high quality King salmon, alongside a powerful portfolio of brands and products designed for a range of customer channels.

"I am delighted to be joining New Zealand King Salmon and look forward to working with the team to further improve and develop the world-class farming and processing streams that deliver an extraordinary King salmon to our consumers and customers".