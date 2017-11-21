Survey shows Aussies turn to Air New Zealand for satisfaction

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 15:02

When it comes to international air travel, Australians can’t get no satisfaction like the satisfaction they receive from Air New Zealand, with Roy Morgan Research statistics revealing the kiwi carrier to be Australia’s most satisfying international airline.

Air New Zealand’s "exceptional" customer satisfaction rating of 88.8% saw the airline finish first in Roy Morgan’s International Airline Customer Satisfaction Top 5, edging out a host of international and Australian airlines.

Air New Zealand Regional General Manager Australia Kathryn Robertson says the airline is fast becoming a fan favourite in Australia.

"Earlier this year Air New Zealand was also named most reputable company in Australia in the annual Australian Corporate Reputation Index and we’re chuffed with this most recent accolade.

"We’ve made significant investments in the customer space - including our modern fleet of Boeing 777 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, our new lounges in a number of Australian and New Zealand ports, and technology to further streamline the airport experience.

"This outstanding customer feedback is testament to this, and to the hard work of nearly 12,000 Air New Zealanders who are focussed on delivering the best possible customer experience."

The airline was also recently named 2018 Airline of the Year by AirlineRatings.com and Top Airline in the World by prestigious US magazine Condé Nast Traveler.