ACT and Wellington 'draw ever closer'

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 16:54

ACT and Wellington businesses will have increased access to business support and local knowledge when visiting their sister city, following the signing today of an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Canberra Business Chamber and Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Canberra Business Chamber; along with Chief Minister, Andrew Barr, Commissioner for International Engagement, Brendan Smyth and a number of local businesses; has travelled to New Zealand for Canberra in Wellington Week.

"The first MoU between the two Chambers was signed nearly 18 months ago and the outcomes to date have been very positive," Canberra Business Chamber CEO, Robyn Hendry explained. "It has helped expand trade, tourism and business between the two regions.

"Canberra in Wellington Week presented the perfect opportunity to review the benefits of the MoU and continue to build on our already excellent relationship."

Through the new MoU, members of each Chamber will be provided office services to support their business activities when travelling. Each Chamber will open their offices to visiting members to provide a space from which they can work and help them connect with local businesses and government officials.

The updated MoU was launched during a roundtable and luncheon hosted by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. Attendees included a delegation of businesses from Canberra and Wellington plus government officials from both destinations.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, John Milford said, "We are delighted to welcome the Canberra delegation to Wellington and assist in ensuring this trip is the first of many more that both builds on the relationship between our organisations and increases opportunities for Canberra and Wellington based businesses."

Ms Hendry added, "We look forward to growing the trade between Wellington and Canberra and welcoming Wellington Chamber members to our office. Canberra Business Chamber will ensure they have the advantage of the local knowledge we can share with them."

"The MoU and new service offering is another pillar in achieving Canberra Business Chamber’s Destination 2030 aspiration for a Canberra Region that is connected and international."