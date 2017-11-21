Transaction Services Group continues to rise on TIN100 list

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 21:40

Transaction Services Group (TSG), a leading global payment solutions provider, continues to rise up the ranks of the 2017 Technology Investment Network’s TIN100 Report, placing it amongst New Zealand’s top 20 most successful, globally focused technology businesses.

Now in its 13th year, the TIN100 Report provides an annual analysis of New Zealand’s largest globally-focused companies in the hi-tech manufacturing, biotechnology and ICT sectors.

International organisation TSG joined the TIN100 list for the first time in 2011, placing just outside the top 50. This year it sits in 20th place.

TSG Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell is excited by the company’s continuing advancement.

"As an organisation, we are growing at a significant pace and placing in the TIN100’s top 20 is outstanding recognition for our team," says Mr Bell. "We’re confident our technology offering will continue to develop and deliver strong growth results as we progress our strategy."

Mr Bell adds: "We recognise the importance of our people on this journey. Our team is critical to support our growth, both with new software and the opening up of new markets, and we are committed to providing them with an exceptional working environment and comprehensive training.

"TSG is in growth mode and we are currently recruiting for our Auckland based Debitsuccess and Clubware businesses. If you are interested in being part of a fast paced international technology company with the opportunity to work within global teams, then we encourage you to contact us."

Technology Investment Network was established in 1999 to facilitate the growth of the technology sector in New Zealand. For more information go to www.tinetwork.co.nz