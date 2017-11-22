Smart Cities Council Australia NZ announces latest Innovation Partner

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 07:45

Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand (SCCANZ) today announced its latest Innovation Partner, Delos Delta, as it continues to grow its ecosystem of member companies in the region who are helping the smart cities market place to thrive.

SCCANZ Executive Director, Adam Beck, said "Delos Delta’s Managing Director Brook Dixon is a leading authority on smart cities and digital transformation within the region and globally, and we are extremely happy to have the company join the Smart Cities Council family."

Mr Dixon said of the announcement, "Delos Delta is extremely excited to join the Council. We have much to offer the smart cities market place, and the support of the Smart Cities Council will only strengthen our value proposition."

"We are a rapidly growing company, working to turn smart city ideas into reality, here in Australia and internationally. Our vision aligns closely with the Smart Cities Council, both being focused on improving the liveability, productivity and sustainability of our cities and towns", he said.

"Delos Delta has some exciting partnerships and new products we’ll be announcing in coming months. We look forward to working with the Smart Cities Council to bring these smart city innovations to the market-place", said Dixon.

Delos Delta has expertise supporting government to develop smart city and digital economy strategies, change management plans, digital service transformation, smart city business cases, economic assessment and financing models. The company also works with developers to design smart suburbs and precincts, and with technology vendors to refine their products for the government market place.

Delos Delta has first hand experience designing and delivering large-scale smart city projects, including free public wifi, smart parking, smart buildings and suburbs, smart street-lighting, smart waste, data analytics, and smart precincts.

Beck said that "Delos Delta continues to support organisations of all sizes across both urban and regional Australia. Mr Dixon’s deep experience in delivering these types of projects with local government is second to none. With such an emerging smart cities agenda in Australia, having someone like Mr Dixon engage in the activities of the Smart Cities Council is going to be extremely beneficial," Beck says.

Delos Delta’s partnership status with SCCANZ comes at a perfect time with the recent announcement of the Council’s Policy and Leadership Task Force. The Task Force’s members which includes the likes of other Council Partners EY and KPMG, and numerous local authorities including Logan, Waverley, Ipswich, Adelaide, Canterbury Bankstown Tablelands Regional Council. This Task Force, among other things, will work on shaping the direction of SCCANZ’s national advocacy platform to be released in 2018 called "We Build Smart Cities."