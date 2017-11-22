Dairy sector focused on improving lives with NZ milk

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 08:06

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand has joined with farmer organisations DairyNZ, Federated Farmers and the Dairy Women’s Network to develop and launch a new sector strategy ‘Dairy Tomorrow’.

DCANZ Chairman Malcolm Bailey says "The Dairy Tomorrow strategy has been developed to address the challenges and opportunities we face as a sector, and to take us forward in our shared vision to improve lives with every drop of New Zealand milk".

Core to the strategy are six commitments for the sector to protect and nurture the environment for future generations; build the world’s most competitive and resilient dairy farming businesses; produce the highest quality and most valued dairy nutrition; be world leading in on-farm animal care; build great workplaces for New Zealand’s most talented workforce; and help grow vibrant and prosperous communities.

Bailey says "Our intent has been to set a aspirational strategic vision and direction for New Zealand dairy that reflects that goals of our farmers, industry stakeholders and communities."

"Sustainable dairying has a positive contribution to make to New Zealand’s future prosperity. The industry is committed to farming within limits, maximising the value of our unique pastoral based system, and taking care of our people, environment and animals".

The dairy sector plays an important part in supporting regional economic development. Dairy directly employees 40,000 people, which includes one in every five jobs in three territorial authority economies (Waimate, Otorohanga, Southland) and over one in every then in a further eight (Matamata-Piako, South Taranaki, Hauraki, Waipa, South Waikato, Clutha and Kaipara). This newly launched strategy will build the substantial investments made in improved sustainability in recent years. This includes more than $1 billion invested by farmers in on-farm environmental improvements. It will also enhance New Zealand’s already strong global reputation for natural, high quality dairy products.

The strategy has 22 goals to drive progress towards the commitments. Both the commitments and the goals have been developed with input from an iterative multi-stakeholder consultation process.

An immediate next step for the industry strategy partner organisations is to confirm specific actions and plans needed to achieve the strategy goals. This will be done collaboratively with other stakeholders.

"We recognise that execution is the key to success and are committed approaching the implementation of this strategy with openness and transparency" says Bailey.

"We will report regularly on our progress and engage with all those who can play a role and are working towards common outcomes".