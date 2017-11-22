Holmes Consulting in the spotlight at international awards

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 09:42

Holmes Consulting’s work on the seismic strengthening of Wellington’s 30-storey Majestic Centre building has been described as "extraordinarily difficult" by the world’s largest professional organisation for structural engineers.

The company has been commended at the 50th Institution of Structural Engineers annual awards in London for its work on the project. The design of the 360-degree stage used for British singer Adele’s recent world tour was also recognised at the event hosted by the Institution, which has 27,000 members in more than 100 countries.

Awards judges described the Majestic Centre project as a truly sustainable solution to ensure the Wellington building met current building code standards.

"An extremely complex series of operations was carried out to strengthen the cores and the floors. The tower remained nearly fully occupied throughout the work.

"This was an extraordinarily difficult operation avoiding the demolition and rebuilding that would have used an enormous amount of energy in plant and materials. Rebuilding would also have meant re-housing 2700 tenants. It was a truly sustainable solution to this very difficult problem."

Holmes Consulting’s CEO Designate, Hamish Nevile, says being recognised at an international level by the company’s structural engineering peers is fantastic.

"Holmes Consulting is very proud of what our people have achieved with the Majestic Centre. Because the building was nearly fully occupied while the work was done, it was more than an engineering project."

"There were nearly 3,000 people whose working environments were affected on a daily basis, which we had to be very mindful of throughout the project. Kiwi Property can be rightly proud of what they’ve achieved with such an ambitious, complex seismic strengthening exercise."

Holmes Consulting was also commended at the awards - which recognised 20 projects from around the world - for its work on the restoration of the Christchurch Arts Centre’s earthquake-damaged Great Hall and Clock Tower.

The judges described the company’s work as a "significant and elegant feat of structural heritage renovation".