Toyota to introduce eighth generation Camry in early 2018

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 09:49

Toyota New Zealand will introduce the all new eighth generation Toyota Camry, New Zealand’s top selling medium-sized sedan, in early 2018.

The latest Camry is built on a new platform that underpins more emotional styling, new powertrains with higher power and better fuel economy, a revamped chassis that sharpens driving dynamics and advanced new safety technologies.

"The 2018 Camry is a totally new car from bumper to bumper," said Spencer Morris, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Product.

"There is a lot of new technology in next year’s Camry, starting with the adoption of Toyota's New Global Architecture (TNGA), which has transformed the way Toyota vehicles are designed, engineered and packaged."

The manufactured in Japan sedan, which replaces the Australian built car, has just been launched across the Tasman.

New Zealand has taken Camry’s produced at the Altona factory on the south-western outskirts of Melbourne for 30 years, but the plant closed down last month.

The cornerstones of the 2018 Camry are the redesigned hybrid system with a new direct-injection four-cylinder engine delivers more power, flexibility and efficiency, and a stunning new V6 engine with direct-injection technology and an eight-speed transmission.

The Camry has a raft of firsts: direct fuel-injection engines, fully independent rear suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, drive mode select, LED head lamps, an electric parking brake, 10-inch heads-up display and a segment-first opening panoramic roof, plus across-the-board adoption of active cruise control and a pre-collision safety system with autonomous emergency braking.

Full details of the Camry model range and its pricing will be announced at the time of the New Zealand launch.