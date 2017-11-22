Green Cross Health Academy wins big on global stage

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 09:50

Investment in an innovative on the job learning platform has paid off for Green Cross Health, crowned best in its field in a globally renowned HR awards programme.

The Green Cross Health Academy won gold in Best Use of Blended Learning and Bronze for Best Certification Programme at the international Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.

Now entering its 23rd year, the Awards recognise the best organisations around the world that have successfully deployed learning and development programmes and tools that have achieved measurable results. The Awards attract entrants from large leading corporations, including Pepsi, Emirates and Google, as well as small and medium firms and not-for-profit organisations.

Green Cross Health People and Capability Manager, Andrea Stringfield says, "We’re extremely proud of our team and what we’ve created. Our aim has always been to support our people to build their career pathways and to give them the tools they need to upskill, at no cost to themselves.

"The Awards are considered the Oscars of the HR industry, so this is a wonderful validation of our efforts and the impact the academy has had on our staff."

There are more than 5,500 staff registered for the NZQA-accredited professional development platform, which covers 170 different courses across 14 learning streams.

The courses, a mixture of online and offline, are open to teams across Green Cross Health including business managers, pharmacy owners, medical centre teams and retail teams. For those looking for leadership development, there is also the Stellar Leadership Programme - Certificate in Business Level Four, which teaches skills in giving direction, feedback and motivation to team members.

"Our staff are the lifeblood of our company. Health care is delivered by people and our teams are central to the health and wellbeing of their communities. We are passionate about continually investing in their training and development so they’re able to offer the best care and advice to people in New Zealand," says Stringfield.

The Green Cross Health Academy was first established in 2015 with courses and modules updated regularly to reflect the changing trends and demands of the industry. upskilling staff in new areas like health and wellbeing, beauty and skincare.