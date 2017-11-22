'Go Kiwi Go' at forefront of volunteer holiday trend

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 16:22

Kiwi not for profit, Go Kiwi Go is at the forefront of the new volunteer holiday trend, including gap years, and mid-career breaks. Go Kiwi Go recently sent Blogger at Large, Megan Singleton, to Nepal to experience volunteer tourism first hand.

"Volunteering in a country that has such huge needs like Nepal (and so many others around the world) is life changing in a way that is very hard to explain," says Megan Singleton.

Go Kiwi Go provides opportunities to volunteer around the globe, from working with children in Nepal, and elephants in Thailand, to women’s empowerment in India, and caring for the elderly in Costa Rica, to diving and marine biology in Greece, Mexico, the Pacific, or Seychelles.

"Since I’ve returned home, my Facebook feed has been filled with friends on luxurious holidays, off to the theatre, drinking fancy cocktails, and I look at that now through the filter of the lives that weaved through mine in Nepal. We truly don’t know how lucky we are. It was good to be able to give some practical, hands on help, rather than just be a tourist."

Projects run from two to 24 weeks, and people can extend if they wish, or move from project to project.

Go Kiwi Go has the added benefit of providing participants with cultural competence training, to help them immerse in the new environment.

"I will be honest and say my 10 days in Pokhara really stretched me. In a good way though. What I liked most was that these volunteers and the organisation that Go Kiwi Go partners with are about long-term sustainability," says Megan.

About Go Kiwi Go Go Kiwi Go is a branch of AFS, which has been operating student exchanges in New Zealand since 1947 and is one of New Zealand’s oldest charities.

About Megan Singleton Megan is a full-time blogger and traveler with her own popular website, ‘Blogger at Large’. Her work includes being the Sunday Travel correspondent on Newstalk ZB.

Megan has 7,518 followers on Facebook. 5,972 followers on Twitter, and her Nov 20th article on TVNZ’s Breakfast show 18,500 views to date.