Sentencing for workplace death in Wiri

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 16:28

Ronald Salter, Salters Cartage Limited and Race Works Limited are due to be sentenced on charges relating to death of Jamey Bowring at the Manukau District Court tomorrow at 10am.

19-year-old Mr Bowring was killed when a tank at Salters Cartage Limited in Wiri exploded, throwing the contract worker 130 metres into a nearby car yard and killing him.

Details of the defendants and charges are as follows:

- Ronald Salter will be sentenced for three charges under the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992 and three charges under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996.

- Salters Cartage Limited will be sentenced for three charges under the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992 and three charges under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996.

- Race Works Limited will be sentenced for one charge under the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992.