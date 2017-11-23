How to shop safely during holiday season - NordVPN

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 02:47

November 22, 2017. We are entering the busiest shopping time of the year. This year, online fraud is expected to be bigger than before. As more people than ever are shopping online for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the risk for cybercrime is higher than ever, and not all Internet retailers are prepared to handle this kind of growth.

Reports show that the growth in online shopping is proportionate to the rise of criminal credit card fraud - many online shops and their clients are not aware of simple safety protocols as we are entering deeper into all-digital age. In 2016, the use of stolen credit card data to pay for merchandise on websites has surged by 40 percent.

Online stores are huge sites of targeted attacks by hackers who try to steal users’ financial details and then use them for money laundering or other schemes. There have been too many cases where an innocent user was tricked into believing that they were entering credit card details on a secure online store while in reality, the user was providing their details to a hacker.

There are many ways online shopping can become hazardous to any user. For example, a website one found online may be a spoofed fraudulent site set up by hackers to steal users’ data. Or the online store where one shops may not be using a secure encryption protocol to ensure that their customers’ details are safe during the payment process.

In order to stay safe when shopping online, there are simple tips everyone should know about. NordVPN, a VPN service provider that helps secure online experience, advises to follow these simple steps:

1. https

The first thing you should always see while making an online payment is whether the payment gateway has an https URL. The ‘s’ in the URL means that it is a secure protocol and your data is encrypted properly.

2. Stay away from public terminals

It cannot be stressed enough how dangerous it is to share your personal or financial information with any website or any person over the internet while using a public internet connection. Public WiFi networks are common hunting grounds for attackers and data snoopers who try to access your personal information and use it for their benefit at your expense. Since public networks have negligible security, you should try and avoid using them while making online payments.

3. Be wary

Being vigilant can help you a lot in the task of shopping online securely. Whenever a website requests more information than is usually required, like your Social Service number or any other kind of personal information, it usually spells fraud. You should always be cautious before giving your personal or financial details anywhere on the internet.

4. Use a VPN

VPNs encrypt all the data you share across the internet on any website. They are the best security mechanism you can employ to make sure the data you share over the internet is safe from prying eyes and remains confidential.

5. Stronger Passwords

Perhaps the most basic requirement for any online account setup is using strong passwords. Weak passwords make it simple for hackers to break into your account and cause severe damage to you.

The novelty of online shopping freedom should not make consumers less cautious. Quite the contrary, online shopping can be dangerous if right precautions are not taken. The methods listed above can help anyone shop online securely. If something looks out of the ordinary and the deal looks too good to be true, it’s important to be very careful before clicking on suggested links. Every year, big online shopping periods, like Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Christmas shopping season, make online fraudsters more innovative, but education about fraud prevention and simple precaution can keep all shoppers safe.

For more information about staying safe online, visit NordVPN.com.