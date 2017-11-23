Parrotdog halfway to goal in half a day

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 10:42

Wellington-based brewery, Parrotdog, launched their second equity crowdfunding campaign privately to existing shareholders yesterday and raised half of their minimum goal in 16 hours.

Parrotdog will spend the money on growing their sales and distribution team in-house, canning their product for export, and to expand their vision from a bar in Lyall Bay to a full hospitality experience.

"The catalyst behind initiating this next round of funding was based on investing into business growth. We now have the ability to expand the wholesale and retail parts of the business with the newly established brewing facility," says Parrotdog co-founder Matt Stevens.

"We’re excited to be pushing Parrotdog into its next growth phase."

Parrotdog is seeking to raise up to $1,400,000, which represents 7.75% of the company. Shares are priced at $1.40 each with a minimum investment of $700. Investors will receive additional rewards with each share parcel sold, including benefits such as a personalised glass handle at the bar, beer and food discounts. Those that invest over $49,000 will receive voting shares.

"We’re overwhelmed with the support that we’ve already had from our existing shareholders throughout the past 16 hours. It’s incredibly humbling and reassuring to know that we have a team behind us that backs Parrotdog’s growth plan as much as we do." says Stevens.

Parrotdog set records last year when they raised the legal maximum of $2million in two days in first equity crowdfunding round. Since they raised that money, they have established their new brewery in Lyall Bay.

"This past year has been Parrotdog’s most exciting yet. We’ve completely decommissioned our old brewery and successfully installed our new state-of-the-art brewing and packaging facility in Lyall Bay. We’re loving our new home in the Bay and the product out of the new brewery’s never been better. We can’t wait to have the Parrotdog bar open for everyone else to come and enjoy the space too."

PledgeMe’s Chief Bacon Sizzler, Tan Huynh, is excited by the precedent that Parrotdog is helping to set.

"In the past few months, we’ve seen a few successful campaigners come back and set new records. Be it Brianne West from Ethique who was the first successful follow on round, apart from PledgeMe, who raised her goal of $500,000 within 90 minutes of going to the public, or Jo Blair from Own the Ron who beat her past personal best for the most funded project campaign raising $220,000 for the Christchurch Art Gallery."

"Last year, Parrotdog raised $2million in two days. This year, we think they might blast past that personal best. $1.4million in a day?"

Parrotdog’s campaign is launching to the public from 3pm today at: http://pldg.me/pd2