Van der Poel elected new DairyNZ chair

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 10:59

Waikato dairy farmer Jim van der Poel has been elected the new chairman of industry good body, DairyNZ. He replaces Michael Spaans, who passed away earlier this week.

Jim says Michael was a skilled, dedicated and passionate chair for DairyNZ and he plans to continue the vision established for DairyNZ and dairy farmers.

"While I step into this position under sad circumstances, as a board we will continue Michael’s good work - his influence will continue as we develop plans for the future of our industry."

Jim is keen the industry moves ahead under the new industry strategy, Dairy Tomorrow, which was launched this week.

"We are looking toward a more collaborative future and we are starting afresh with an updated industry strategy to guide us forward," says Jim. "As a board, we will be closely following progress toward our commitments to ensure New Zealand dairy farming has a sustainable future, while retaining competitive and resilient businesses."

Jim is a dairy farmer from Ngahinapouri and has farming interests in the Waikato, Southland, Canterbury and United States. He is a former director for Fonterra and New Zealand Co-operative Dairies Ltd.

Acting chair Barry Harris says Jim is a strong advocate for dairy farmers and the sector’s future.

"Jim is experienced as a dairy farmer and in governance for our sector. He is particularly keen to ensure dairy farmers continue to be competitive and responsible as we address the current challenges around sustainability, securing a skilled workforce and continuing to produce quality products for the world."

