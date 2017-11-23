TGH appoints leasing manager for Ruakura

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 11:43

Tainui Group Holdings has appointed highly experienced commercial property broker Leon Johnson as Leasing Manager for its 480-hectare Ruakura inland port development in the Waikato.

Mr Johnson will join TGH from Colliers International. Since graduating from the University of Waikato in 2002, Leon has spent the last 15 years living and breathing commercial property, specialising in project leasing, development and investment sales.

Of Ngati Porou descent, Mr Johnson is no stranger to TGH. He acted as key leasing agent for The Base and Te Awa (New Zealand’s largest shopping complex by net lettable area) and says the experience with The Base made the opportunity to become involved in Ruakura too good to pass by.

"The size and scope of Ruakura can make a real difference for the Waikato, for New Zealand and the businesses which will be based at and using Ruakura. From previous experience, I know the results are outstanding when TGH put their considerable resources towards a project," Mr Johnson says.

TGH Chief Executive Chris Joblin says Mr Johnson’s appointment will strengthen TGH’s response to the strong demand coming from Auckland and nationally for large scale industrial sites at the 480-hectare Ruakura development.

"With industrial resource consents secured earlier this year, we can now get down to business talking to the manufacturers and distributors who have signalled a clear interest in seeking large-scale sites to future proof their operations. Excellent progress in construction means we can now talk timeframes with potential customers, and Leon can help them secure the full benefits of the Ruakura precinct," says Mr Joblin.

Mr Johnson says Ruakura’s scale and connections to road and rail in the golden triangle between Auckland, Tauranga and the Waikato make it attractive for a wide range of uses from warehouses, distribution sites and pack houses to manufacturing operations.

"The future opportunities for complementary businesses in sectors such as the knowledge-industries, and in commercial, retail and hospitality, are outstanding," Mr Johnson says.