Council to vote on Easter Sunday Trading in Kapiti

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 12:08

The KÄpiti Coast District Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee today voted to recommend that the Council allow Easter Sunday trading in the KÄpiti Coast District.

The recommendation comes after a month of formal consultation where 239 submissions were received, one submission being a petition with 326 signatures. Public oral hearings followed the consultation period where 16 people presented their perspectives to elected members.

Strategy and Policy Committee Chair Councillor James Cootes says the Committees recommendation to change the current Easter Sunday trading policy for the KÄpiti Coast community came after much thoughtful deliberation.

"This was a really important community debate and the recommendation made today was not taken lightly."

The full Council will now decide whether to adopt the Committee’s recommendation at its final meeting for the year on 7 December. The new policy, if voted in by Council, will mean shops will be able to open for Easter Sunday trading from 2018.