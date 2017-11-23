Refreshed design for Lexus NX

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 14:02

The beautifully sculptured Lexus NX has a refreshed design for its 2018 model line-up.

The seven-model range has sharper handling, improved ride, a sportier and more sophisticated look, additional safety equipment, exquisite interior details, and a new all-wheel drive electric hybrid model replacing the entry level front-wheel drive version.

"NX continues to be a very important part of our range," said Paul Carroll, the Senior General Manager of Lexus New Zealand. "It contributed to a quarter of our total sales in 2016, and half of those were the increasingly popular electric hybrid model."

"We’re in the unique position of offering performance turbocharged models and the fuel saving electric hybrids, which both perform very strongly," said Mr Carroll.

The spindle grille and the front bumper have been redesigned to blend more fluidly into the bonnet and front guards.

New bi-beam LED headlights are fitted to the entry level NX, while the F Sport and Limited models get three low beam LEDs and an individual LED for the new adaptive high beam system, imparting the NX with a sportier look. They also have sequential turn indicators.

At the rear, the bumper has been broadened to enhance the low centre of gravity look and wide stance. The elongated tail lights better emphasise the "L" shape and the non-hybrid NX gains larger chrome exhaust tips which are integrated into the lower bumper.

New 18-inch alloy wheels for the Limited model complete the design-led NX package.

The NX 200t models will now carry NX 300 badging to align with the new Lexus naming convention for its 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine models.

Performance will still be provided by the same turbocharged four cylinder, two litre engine which has peak outputs of 175 kW and 350 Nm of torque, driving through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

There are four NX 300 models in the range, starting with an entry front-wheel drive model and then all-wheel drive entry level, F Sport and Limited editions.

The three all-wheel-drive electric hybrid models, the entry level, the F Sport and Limited, are powered by a 2.5 litre petrol engine, electric motors and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission.

This powertrain provides 145 kW and 210 Nm of torque, while the 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle engine boasts 5.7 L/100km fuel combined consumption while emitting just 133 g/km of CO2.

There is a choice of 11 stunning exterior colours for the NX, with White Nova, Lava and Cobalt reserved for the F Sport only.

A ‘custom drive’ mode has been added to the F Sport which allows customisation of the powertrain, steering, air conditioning, and suspension settings. For more dynamic handling, the adaptable variable suspension now has continuously variable control, featuring 650 levels of damping that can automatically adapt to changing conditions, for enhanced response based on the selected drive mode.

The suspension has been revised to further improve ‘turn in’ steering response and refine the already smooth ride for all NX models.

Lexus Safety System + is now standard across the range and includes pre-crash safety with autonomous emergency braking for vehicles and pedestrians, lane departure alert with steering assist and vehicle sway warning systems, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and automatic high beam system (adaptive high beam system for F Sport and Limited).

Blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert have been added to the entry level models and trailer sway control is standard across the range.

The door handles sense the driver’s approach and welcomes them with a gentle glow, expressing the hospitality that is the Lexus trademark.

The exquisite environment of the cabin can be enhanced with new trim options - White Ochre synthetic leather accented interior in the entry level model, White Ochre, Dark Rose, Ochre and Accent White leather accented upholstery enhance the Limited model, and the sports enhancing White and Flare Red leather accented upholstery along with the Naguri style aluminium trim is exclusive to the F Sport.

The switch gear has been updated and the audio display has grown from a 7-inch screen to 10.3 inches, featuring SUNA traffic avoidance information.

The NX price range is:

NX 300 2.0 turbo SUV 2WD $82,400

NX 300 2.0 turbo SUV 4WD $85,400

NX 300 2.0 turbo F Sport 4WD $94,800

NX 300 2.0 turbo Limited 4WD $94, 800

NX 300h 2.5 Hybrid SUV 2WD $86,900

NX 300h 2.5 Hybrid SUV F Sport 4WD $96,000

NX 300h 2.5 Hybrid SUV Limited 4WD $96,000