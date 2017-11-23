Black Friday spikes adult toy sales in New Zealand

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 14:55

Black Friday Spikes Sex Toy Sales in New Zealand It’s not just televisions and whiteware that New Zealanders shop for on Black Friday. They also use the sale event to stock up on adult toys for the bedroom, according to New Zealand online adult retailer Adulttoymegastore. Black Friday is often regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season and one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with most retailers offering their lowest prices. But it hasn’t always been that way in New Zealand, Adulttoymegastore marketing manager Emma Hewitt explains.

"We started participating in Black Friday five years ago when hardly anyone was doing it in New Zealand, especially adult stores," says Emma. "Over that time we’ve noticed that as a concept in New Zealand Black Friday has become much more prevalent. Consumers are becoming more aware, and every retailer is now getting involved."

She says New Zealanders use the sale period to grab bargains of all kinds, with sex toys being no exemption.

"Year after year our sales have consistently grown over the Black Friday period. This isn’t only because our prices are at their lowest for the year, but it’s also due to the Black Friday culture that’s evolving," Emma explains. "Black Friday isn’t just a bricks and mortar thing anymore, it has naturally become an online event as well. And, because of the discretion of online shopping, it’s clear to see why we have an influx of orders for sex toys at this time."

This year will be Adulttoymegastore’s sixth consecutive Black Friday sale event. Their sale will begin at 5pm on Thursday 23 November and end at midnight on Monday 27 November. "As a retailer we not only see it as an opportunity to sell more products, but we also see it as a chance for our customers to be able to afford high-end products that they normally wouldn’t be able to splurge on. Because who doesn’t love a bargain?"

She says the increase in sex toy purchases in New Zealand over the past five years is also due to a shift in culture around the use of adult toys. "People’s perceptions of the adult toy industry appear to be changing. New Zealanders are becoming more open-minded about exploring their sexuality, and more aware of the benefits adult toys can have in their sex lives," Emma explains. "Being able to buy sex toys online and have them delivered discreetly is also a key part of this, and we love the fact that so many Kiwis are enjoying the benefits of adult toys."

