Number of business events grow, driven by meetings and seminars

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 16:13

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment released the results of the Convention Activity Survey for the year ended September 2017 today.

Highlights from the year to 2017 include:

-The number of delegates increased to 3.6 million - a 1.2 million increase from the year to September 2016.

- The total number of delegate days increased to 4.4 million - up from 4.3 million in the previous year.

- Meetings and seminars comprised 68 per cent of all events, and 42 per cent of all delegate days - the number of meeting and seminar events increased 19 per cent from 27,600 to 33,000, delegates increased 12 percent from 1.46 million to 1.64 million, and delegate days increased 10 per cent from 1.68 million to 1.85 million.

- The number of conference and convention events declined - the number of conference and convention events declined 3 per cent from 5,400 to 5,200, delegates decreased 9 per cent from 595,900 to 544,500, and delegate days dropped 14 per cent from 1.08 million to 0.93 million.

- Auckland was the most popular location for multi-day events - Auckland hosted the largest proportion of multi-day meetings and seminars coming in at 37 per cent, generating 35 per cent of total multi-day meetings and seminars delegate days in the September 2017 year.

- The Convention Activity Survey monitors and benchmarks the performance of more than 300 professional conferencing and meeting venues in New Zealand.

Read the full CAS report for the year ended September 2017 on our website: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-research-data/other-research-and-reports/convention-research-programme/convention-activity-survey