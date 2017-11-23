Auckland set to reap more cruise benefits - NZCA

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 16:25

Auckland is well positioned to become a major cruise hub for the South Pacific after today’s decision to proceed with work to accommodate large cruise ships, the New Zealand Cruise Association says.

NZCA is welcoming today’s Auckland Council decision to place a dolphin structure off Queens Wharf. This will enable large cruise ships to berth in Auckland.

"This decision has taken a long time but it is an important one. It gives the cruise industry an important signal that Auckland is ready to become a major hub in the South Pacific," NZCA Chief Executive Office Kevin O’Sullivan says.

"Cruise ships are getting larger and we must be able to welcome them in order to reap the economic benefits from the fast-growing cruise sector."

Becoming a major cruise hub will offer huge benefits to Auckland’s economy, as cruise ships will be more likely to choose Auckland to start and end voyages, attracting passengers and crew to the city before and after their cruises. Cruise lines will also reprovision in Auckland, creating jobs and demand for local produce, Mr O’Sullivan says.

"NZCA strongly endorses today’s decision and will work with the Council throughout the consent process to make sure the dolphin is installed in a timely manner."