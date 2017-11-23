WorkSafe accepts Supreme Court decision on Rockhouse case

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 16:36

WorkSafe fully accepts the decision of the Supreme Court this afternoon.

Chief Executive Nicole Rosie said the Court’s decision clarifies the approach the regulator should have taken, and will take in the future in such circumstances.

"We hope this decision will bring some relief to the families and we will be seeking a meeting with them shortly to discuss the decision," Nicole Rosie said.

"As a result of the families’ commitment to their loved ones, New Zealand has new health and safety legislation and a regulatory unit focused on high hazard activities. There is now far greater recognition and commitment to health and safety across the country.

"The families’ commitment has helped to forever change the health and safety landscape in New Zealand for the better," she said.

"While WorkSafe was named as the respondent in this case, the decision was taken by our predecessor agency which carefully considered its decision at the time," she said. "As its successor we have assumed responsibility for the decision and we accept the court’s decision."