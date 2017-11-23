Expressions of Interest for Frankton Library now open

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 16:41

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is now seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the provision of leased Frankton Library space to serve the Frankton community and help inform longer-term investment decisions.

QLDC General Manager Corporate Services Meaghan Miller said scheduling of a Frankton Library has been accelerated following significant residential growth and the relocation of schools and businesses to Frankton and neighbouring communities.

"The growth in the Frankton community indicates there is a real desire for this service. In 2015, Council consulted on the development of a Frankton Library Hub and included funding for 2020. Since then a number of factors have influenced a shift in thinking."

Recently appointed QLDC General Manager Community Services Thunes Cloete said that the new ‘pop-up’ Library at the Queenstown Events Centre has been well received by the community and its success strongly suggests that the appetite for a Frankton-based library. "After operating for only four months the team is now issuing one book every two minutes.

"The option of a short-term lease library space at Frankton will give us an opportunity to test design, layouts and technologies together with the community to refine a long-term model for a Frankton Library Hub.

"We look forward to seeing the many benefits a library can deliver in the Frankton area such as a potential contribution to the cultural, artistic and literary landscape of the wider Frankton area," said Mr Cloete.

In approaching the market, QLDC hopes to identify suitable leased premises that are available in the near term on an affordable basis.

Council approved the EOI process at their meeting of the 28 September 2017, and it is intended that funding will be made available through the Ten Year Plan 2018-2028, subject to community consultation during March-April 2018.

Property owners interested in providing a proposal for the library can download the EOI information pack from Council’s website, or by contacting queenstown@aplproperty.co.nz or (03) 442 7133.

Proposals must be received before 10.00am Wednesday, 20 December 2017.