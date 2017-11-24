Tower Insurance policy wins Plain English Award

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 09:25

Tower Insurance is proud that its latest simple and easy House Insurance policy has won a Plain English Award.

The winning policy is one of a range of new insurance policies now on sale that all meet the WriteMark Plain English standard.

Tower CEO, Richard Harding, says that removing jargon from our policies and winning this award is evidence of the company’s efforts to challenge the insurance market and offer something different to customers.

"Our customers made it very clear to us they wanted to understand what they were covered for. So we removed all the complex words and phrases, we included comparisons between our different levels of cover, and we used images and design features to help achieve this for them.

"Making insurance simple and easy to understand means that customers can be confident knowing what they’re covered for, and that there won’t be any surprises when it comes time to make a claim," said Mr Harding.

We worked closely with the team from Write Limited. They helped with training our team and mentored them through the writing and design of the documents. We are proud to have won the award, and excited that all of New Zealand can now benefit from simpler insurance."