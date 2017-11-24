2degrees takes out Deloitte Top 200 Most Improved Performance Award

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 11:13

It was a proud night for 2degrees at the prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards last night, taking home the award for Most Improved Performance.

2degrees CEO Stewart Sherriff says the award is a huge honour particularly given the calibre of competition in the category. 2degrees was a finalist alongside New Zealand success stories Xero and Datacom.

"2017 really has been a year of milestones for our business, this year we also turned nearly 10 years of investment into a maiden profit - so this award is a mark of the confidence the business community, but more so our customers have in 2degrees," says Mr Sherriff.

In selecting 2degrees as the winner Deloitte Top 200 judges commented that 2degrees has turned a corner in terms of its performance:

"They are big numbers and 2degrees is no longer a small company."

"These guys are innovators and they have been challenging the incumbents. Some may have thought 2degrees were biting off more than they could chew, but the company changed market pricing and has shaken up the duopoly."

Since inception 2degrees has built a brand new nearly $700 million network, delivered exceptional revenue growth and acquired 1.4million customers.