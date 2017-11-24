Commission to file Notice of Appeal against Hamilton real estate decision

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Commerce Commission intends to file a Notice of Appeal against the High Court’s decision to dismiss the Commission’s case against two real estate agencies and their directors for price fixing.
Last month, the High Court dismissed the case against Lodge and its director Jeremy O’Rourke, and Monarch (trading as Harcourts Hamilton) and its director Brian King. The Commission alleged they were part of an anti-competitive price fixing agreement with other Hamilton real estate agencies in relation to Trade Me changing its property listing fee.
Commission Chair Dr Mark Berry said the High Court judgment raises significant legal issues that merit an appeal in this case.
The Notice of Appeal will be filed in the Court of Appeal in Wellington.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.