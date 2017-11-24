Commission to file Notice of Appeal against Hamilton real estate decision

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 13:18

The Commerce Commission intends to file a Notice of Appeal against the High Court’s decision to dismiss the Commission’s case against two real estate agencies and their directors for price fixing.

Last month, the High Court dismissed the case against Lodge and its director Jeremy O’Rourke, and Monarch (trading as Harcourts Hamilton) and its director Brian King. The Commission alleged they were part of an anti-competitive price fixing agreement with other Hamilton real estate agencies in relation to Trade Me changing its property listing fee.

Commission Chair Dr Mark Berry said the High Court judgment raises significant legal issues that merit an appeal in this case.

The Notice of Appeal will be filed in the Court of Appeal in Wellington.