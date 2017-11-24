Air New Zealand lands country’s top governance award

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 14:22

Congratulations to Air New Zealand, winner of the MinterEllisonRuddWatts Excellence in Governance Award announced at last night’s Deloitte Top 200 Awards gala dinner held at Spark Arena, Auckland.

Chair of MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Lloyd Kavanagh says the internationally recognised airline’s board performance against key governance indicators set it apart.

"The board of Air New Zealand has demonstrated business excellence both in its performance and corporate governance," says Lloyd Kavanagh.

"The award reflects the high standards the individual directors set and how the whole board lives the values of the business - such as sustainability, diversity, community and innovation. This is paired with high levels of customer and staff satisfaction while also delivering strong commercial results.

"The Air New Zealand board sets a great example for other businesses, not only delivering excellent returns for shareholders, but also for the country."

MinterEllisonRuddWatts also congratulates the other Excellence in Governance Award finalists Abano Healthcare and Sanford.

"Every finalist in the Top 200 should be celebrated for what they have achieved, and their leadership in New Zealand’s business community," says Lloyd Kavanagh.

"We are proud to sponsor the Excellence in Governance category. Strong governance is vital for business success and the growth of our country’s economy."

Many clients and friends of the firm were also rewarded for their successes last night including Chairperson of the Year, Rob Campbell from Tourism Holdings Ltd’s, Chief Executive of the Year, Simon Moutter from Spark, Most Improved Business 2degrees, Best Growth Strategy Zespri International and Diversity and Inclusion Leadership award winner Fonterra.