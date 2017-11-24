CLIA signs MoUs with Australia Cruise Association and NZCA

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 15:04

Cruise Lines International Association (Australasia) Signs MOU’s With Australia Cruise Association and New Zealand Cruise Association

As Australia and New Zealand head towards another bumper cruise season, with a record number of ships homeporting in and visiting the region, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Australasia has announced that it has signed Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with the Australian Cruise Association (ACA) and the New Zealand Cruise Association (NZCA) to work cooperatively to strengthen and support the development and growth of both the Australasian and New Zealand cruise industries.

In announcing these MoUs CLIA Australasia Managing Director, Joel Katz, said "In line with CLIA’s motto of One Industry, One Voice, these MoUs are a positive step forward in the development of the industry in this region, and are based on mutual cooperation and knowledge sharing, while keeping a focus on supporting industry growth."

Jill Abel, ACA CEO said "With our strong focus on destination development, we look forward to continuing to work closely with CLIA to market and promote cruising in this region, and to drive the value of cruise to our members."

Commenting on the MOU between CLIA and NCZA, Kevin O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of NZCA said "The MoU with CLIA is an opportunity to strengthen the collaboration between our two associations to support the growth of the NZ Cruise Industry, with access to the global resources that CLIA is able to provide."

The MoUs provide the opportunity for CLIA, ACA and NZCA to work together in a spirit of cooperation and to develop a sustainable framework of shared objectives that support the goals of each of the associations.