North End Motel land and buildings placed on the market for sale

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 15:47

The only motel between Hamilton and Auckland, and the land and buildings it occupies, have been placed on the market for sale.

The 690sqm North End Motel, which sits on sit on 3,065sqm of land. offers potential buyers a steady income and the chance for future development.

The property is located at 3768 State Highway 1, in Huntly, and is easily accessible from Hamilton and Auckland by car.

It is being offered as a freehold going concern for a fixed price of $1,350,000 plus GST.

Bayleys North Shore Commercial and Bayleys Hamilton are jointly marketing the property.

Bayleys sales agent Josh Smith says the business is a "turn-key" operation but there are opportunities for potential buyers to grow revenue streams or even redevelop the land.

North End Motel comprises 14 accommodation units split over two buildings and a three-bedroom manager’s home with double garage. The accommodation offering is a mixture of studio, large studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, all of which have kitchen facilities, a flat-screen television, DVD player and WiFi.

Other guest facilities include a large outdoor swimming pool, a playground and an indoor games room.

The motel also has ample car parking, including spaces for trucks.

"North End Motel is the only motel between Auckland and Hamilton. It is a convenient stop-over for tourists exploring the Waikato and north- and south-bound travelers - it is just 30 minutes from Hamilton and 60 minutes from Auckland by car," Smith says.

"Of interest to racing fans is the motel’s proximity to the popular Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Meremere Dragway.

"There are race events on almost every weekend of the year. Potential buyers could target race-goers and visiting support staff."

Other visitor attractions in the area include Waikato Coalfields Museum, the Whangamarino Wetlands and the Hakarimata Walkway.