MPI directs recall of buckwheat containing gluten

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:37

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is working with several food businesses around the country who are recalling products that contain buckwheat flour supplied by Davis Food Ingredients.

"The affected buckwheat flour has been found to contain gluten, and has been unwittingly used in products advertised as gluten-free or are products consumers consider to be gluten-free," says MPI’s manager food compliance services group, Melinda Sando.

"To protect people who are gluten intolerant or have coeliac disease, we have directed that these products must be removed from shelves.

"We are working with the importer of the buckwheat flour, Davis Food Ingredients, and continue to trace the affected flour to food businesses.

"Most of our trace back work is complete but we may expand the number of products recalled if we receive evidence that affected buckwheat flour is being used in products advertised as gluten free or in products consumers consider to be gluten-free.

"We have asked the company to confirm the cause of this issue and to ensure that in addition to mitigating the risk to consumers, that appropriate actions have been put in place to prevent a recurrence of this nature.

"People who have these products at home should be aware that they contain gluten. If they are following a gluten free diet, they should not consume the products and return them to the place they were purchased or throw them away.

"If people have any concerns about their health after eating any of the affected products, they should seek advice from their doctor.

"This is a reminder to all food businesses to ensure they have robust supplier approval processes in place and that suppliers provide evidence of any claims they are making about the presence or absence of allergens."

The products currently being recalled are listed below:

- Bin Inn Retail Group Limited Buckwheat Flour

- CuisAnn brand heat and eat meals

- Gluten Free Choice brand bread

- Venerdi brand Gluten Freedom Fancier Sourdough Pizza Bases (400g)

This list will continue to be updated on the MPI food recalls page.