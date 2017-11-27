Opus buyout by WSP approved by Overseas Investment Office

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 09:10

Opus International Consultants Limited (Opus) has today been informed that WSP NZ Acquisition Limited (WSP) has been granted consent by the Overseas Investment Office for the acquisition of all of Opus’ shares under the takeover offer made by WSP on 1 September 2017 (the Offer).

WSP has now declared the Offer unconditional and advised Opus that it has become the dominant owner of Opus for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. A copy of the notice provided to Opus by WSP is attached.

"The approval from the Overseas Investment Office now enables the acquisition process to be completed and the amalgamation of our two companies to begin. Opus’ new ownership will create a significant opportunity for our people and clients, and we look forward to the benefits and strengths the joining of our companies will bring to us and the industry we serve," says Keith Watson, Chair of Opus.

Further information and a copy of the notice provided to Opus by WSP is available at https://www.nzx.com/companies/OIC.