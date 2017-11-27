Fundraising boost to support families in need

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 09:41

More than $28,000 has been raised to relieve child poverty and provide neonatal care by MinterEllisonRuddWatts staff during the leading law firm’s annual fundraising month.

This year the firm supported two charities - The Neonatal Trust in Wellington and the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Auckland. Those charities were chosen by staff in the two offices of the firm.

The final amounts raised was an incredible $8055.76 for the Neonatal Trust and $20,152.14 for CPAG, all of which will go to supporting children and families in need.

The Neonatal Trust provides support to families of premature or sick full term babies as they make their journey through neonatal care, the transition home and beyond.

The Child Poverty Action Group is an independent charity working to eliminate child poverty in New Zealand through research, education and advocacy.

Fundraising initiatives ranged from TradeMe auctions, breakfast and dinner events, quiz and movie nights with clients and staff, to traditional bake sales and raffles.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chair, Lloyd Kavanagh is delighted with the result for the two worthy causes.

"All Kiwi children deserve the best start in life," says Lloyd Kavanagh.

"We’re pleased that our fundraising efforts will help make a challenging start in life a bit easier, in two different ways. But as a country we can do better, and we must to ensure New Zealand thrives over the longer term."

MinterEllisonRuddWatts annual Fundraising Month is one component of the firm’s community investment programme which includes long-term partnerships with organisations supporting youth, education and improving the quality of life for New Zealanders.