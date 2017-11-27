Jason Minkhorst to join Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 09:55

Senior Fonterra executive, Jason Minkhorst, has been confirmed as General Manager Sales for Ballance Agri-Nutrients, joining the farmer-owned Co-operative in early March 2018.

Jason is currently Director Farm Source Stores of Fonterra’s rural retail business, Farm Source, and has extensive commercial experience from more than 15 years in senior executive and governance roles in the dairy sector.

Ballance CEO, Mark Wynne, says Jason’s deep knowledge of agri-business and genuine passion for the primary sector will be hugely valuable as Ballance focuses on the changing needs of New Zealand farmers and growers - providing tailored nutrients and advisory services, backed by the best science and technology.

"It’s great to have Jason joining us at what is a really exciting time for Ballance. He has an outstanding track record in rural leadership, sales strategy, growing competitive capability and delivering what rural customers want.

"GM Sales is a key role around our leadership table as we keep growing strength in our business and value for New Zealand.

"Our customers are increasingly looking to us to help them navigate a fast-changing regulatory landscape in New Zealand and stay ahead of global demand trends for premium food and natural fibres."

Jason will be based at Ballance’s Mount Maunganui corporate office, responsible for Ballance’s sales strategy and a nationwide team of Nutrient Specialists, along with customer services, key accounts, retail merchant relationships, sales operations, sales capability and the Co-operative’s Science Extension team that is focused on knowledge-sharing with farmers.