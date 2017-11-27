ANZ appoints new NZ Chief Economist

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 10:18

ANZ today announced the appointment of Sharon Zollner as the bank’s New Zealand Chief Economist.

Ms Zollner has been an ANZ Senior Economist since 2010. As well as private sector experience she has worked as an economist for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Central Bank of Norway.

"Sharon Zollner will be a fantastic Chief Economist and leader of our high performing economics team," ANZ Managing Director Institutional NZ Paul Goodwin said.

"During her career, Sharon has demonstrated incredible skill in analysing and presenting macroeconomics and financial markets data. As well as this excellent understanding of the NZ economy, Sharon is an engaging and highly skilled communicator who has a talent for bringing macroeconomic trends to life.

"Sharon has also established the ANZ Truckometer, one of ANZ’s signature reports which uses traffic flows to represent economic momentum.

"We’re delighted to appoint such a strong internal candidate to this significant role."

As New Zealand’s biggest bank, ANZ has access to a significant pool of economic data. Ms Zollner replaces former Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie.

"I am thrilled to be leading such a strong team and look forward to contributing to the debate around the economic issues that matter to New Zealanders," Ms Zollner said.

"It is an exciting time to be a macroeconomist. While traditional statistics will always be hugely important, big data promises to transform the business of monitoring the economy and I look forward to being a part of it."

Ms Zollner holds a Master of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Canterbury. She has also completed an online Machine Learning Engineering Nanodegree from Udacity.

The ANZ Economics Team also includes economists Philip Borkin, Con Williams and Kyle Uerata.