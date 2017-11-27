First time on the market for landmark Days Bay home

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 10:21

Designed by renowned New Zealand architect Gordon Moller to completely capture spectacular Wellington harbour views, a landmark Days Bay home is on the market for the first time ever.

"We are really excited to be marketing this property. This is truly one out of the box," says Joseph Lupi, owner of Century 21 First Choice Realty.

"The fact that Gordon Moller designed it adds considerable interest given his well-known and celebrated body of work in New Zealand over many years, including of course Auckland’s Sky Tower."

The 29 Ferry Road home has been well loved by its long-time owner Ross Mulholland who bought the site over 50 years ago and oversaw the architecturally-designed home’s construction in 1977.

Mr Lupi describes its location as simply without peer. The 1386 sqm site is prominently positioned on Sunshine Point, with an aspect that commands exceptional sun. There are outlooks from all parts of the home, including to the beach and bush. It also includes a unique lookout office, showcasing panoramic and breath-taking views across to the harbour and city.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a sauna, big open plan kitchen/dining with a scullery, and a fantastic light filled library room.

"This is one of those truly special properties to raise your family and make lasting memories. This home will continue to surprise you, and it would have to have one of the best outdoor entertainment areas in Wellington I ever seen. At the same time, it offers plenty of privacy," says Mr Lupi.

Described as a nature lovers’ sanctuary, outside features herb gardens, mature trees, birdlife, fruit trees and roses galore.

Inside Gordon Moller has also stamped his mark, delivering a unique home with warm Rimu joinery, high wooden studs as well as interesting nooks and crannies. Plenty of storage has also been designed into it, including a garage with extra space, and a woodshed and storage under the house. There’s also plenty of parking with a flat drive and turning area.

Mr Lupi is hosting viewings by appointment and open homes, with the tender process closing on 7 December 2017. It will not be sold prior.

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, Geoff Barnett, says the real estate company is delighted to be marketing such a notable Wellington property.

"Century 21 First Choice Realty in Wellington has been winning many awards lately both here and in Australia. It’s not surprising then, that they’ve been entrusted to sell this stunning Gordon Moller-designed home," says Mr Barnett.

To view the listing, visit: https://www.century21.co.nz/property/418276/

To view the video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4MXHittsuY

Tender Details: Thu 07/12/2017 02:00 PM Level 7, 32-34 Kent Terrace, Wellington

Listing ID: 418276