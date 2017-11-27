Opus buyout by WSP approved by Overseas Investment Office

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 10:30

WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the consent of the Overseas Investment Office to its application filed on August 22, 2017, in the context of the proposed acquisition of Opus International Consultants Limited (NZSE: OIC) ("Opus"). The purchase price, which amounts to NZ$283.9 million (C$262.5 million), will be financed using WSP's available cash and credit facilities.

With such consent, WSP's offer for all the shares of Opus has now been declared unconditional and since WSP has currently received acceptances in respect of 95.2% of the shares of Opus, the Corporation will exercise its statutory right to compulsory acquire the remaining shares of Opus as soon as it is able to do so. WSP's offer remains open for acceptance until 11:59 pm on November 27, 2017. After such date, WSP will start paying shareholders whose shares have been tendered, which will occur within a 7-day timeframe.

"With the acquisition of Opus, we will continue to deliver on our strategic ambition of enhancing our activities in the Australia/New Zealand region. This combination of two like-minded firms will make us stronger and increase our ability to deliver superior value to our clients, shareholders and our collective employees," said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP. "We will now focus on expanding and diversifying our portfolio of expertise, by leveraging Opus' expertise in the infrastructure (transportation and water) and building sectors as well as in asset management".

"Today is an historic day for Opus. By joining WSP, we will significantly strengthen our competitive position across the world, providing us with access to the global network and the expertise of one of the leading firms in our industry. This will not only benefit our clients, but it will also provide significant development opportunities for our employees", commented David Prentice, Opus' Chief Executive.