Flying start on Kickstarter for Kitchen Science Cookbook

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 11:04

The Kitchen Science Cookbook - the latest project from New Zealand’s Nanogirl Labs Ltd - launched on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter last week. The project has achieved huge early success, with 71% of the funding target achieved in the first week live. Kickstarter has recognised The Kitchen Science Cookbook as a featured project worldwide, placing it in the ‘Projects We Love’ category, and as a leading publishing project.

The Kitchen Science Cookbook is a beautiful, lovingly-crafted recipe book with a twist: every recipe is a science experiment that can be done at home, only using easy-to-find ingredients. Authored by Kiwi science communicator Dr. Michelle Dickinson, the project has been created and produced by Nanogirl Labs. The project has been launched on Kickstarter to enable distribution on a ‘Buy One, Give One’ basis.

Nanogirl Labs’ Co-Founder and Managing Director, Joe Davis, says "We are passionate about making science education available for everyone. For every copy of the Cookbook purchased on Kickstarter, we’ll donate a copy to a family, school, library or community group that would not otherwise have access. We’re incredibly excited about this project, and the support on Kickstarter has been incredible - people all over the world are recognising the power of bringing science home, empowering families to explore and learn together."

The Kitchen Science Cookbook was first conceived three years ago by Dr. Dickinson. "I first had the idea for The Kitchen Science Cookbook almost three years ago when I was talking with a mother after one of our live science shows. She desperately wanted to be able to share science with her children, but didn’t feel confident enough to do so" says Dr Dickinson.

"At the same time though, she was an incredible baker - she could follow a recipe with ease, and would confidently adapt recipes to create something new. That process of experimentation - of trial and error - is science…she just didn’t see it that way. I realised that if I could make science as accessible and easy to follow as a recipe I could help this mother - and many other parents - to build their confidence, and in turn share that confidence and curiosity with their children."

The Kitchen Science Cookbook Kickstarter campaign will run for 28 days, ending on December 18th.