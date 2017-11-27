Navigating Regulation Advice summit sells out

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 11:43

The Navigating Regulation summit hosted by the Financial Services Council, in conjunction with the Financial Markets Authority, and Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment has officially sold out with more than 700 advisers due to attend the three events this week.

The summit aims to help financial advisers navigate the upcoming waves of major regulatory change for the sector and includes speakers from key decision-makers in the industry. A major focus of the summit will be the work of the Financial Advice Code Working Group and potential implications for the sector.

‘Navigating Regulation’ will be held in Auckland 28 November, Wellington 29 November, and Christchurch on 30 November. This is the first chance advisers will have to hear the combined insights of FMA, MBIE and the industry since the change of government.

‘We knew there was a need for more information to help advisers prepare for the changes, but have been overwhelmed by the response to the summit’ said Richard Klipin, CEO of the Financial Services Council.

‘FSC members have a key role to play in helping the broader industry enable good consumer outcomes and build a sustainable financial services industry. Working together can only be a good thing for all involved. Thank you everyone who has worked hard to bring these events together.’

For more information on the ‘Navigating Regulation’ Summit including a full programme please see www.navigatingregulation.co.nz