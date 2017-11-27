NZ Dairy Industry Award entries close this week

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 13:11

There are just a few days to go until entries close in the 2018 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, including the Share Farmer of the Year, Dairy Manager of the Year and Dairy Trainee of the Year competitions.

Entries are being accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz and close at midnight on November 30.

General Manager Chris Keeping says that she is expecting a flurry of entries this week.

"We always see a spike in entries coming in the last week. People have been mulling over whether to enter or not, and with a few days to go, decide now is the right time to enter."

"The Dairy Industry Awards encourage share farmers, dairy managers and dairy trainees to pull their business apart and scrutinise why they operate the way they do," explains Chris.

"We know there are huge benefits and opportunities to be had for those that do take the step to enter the awards - education, career advancement, networks and friendships developed, confidence gained, business improvement as well as over $180,000 in national prizes that can be won."

The Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra Farm Source, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner Primary ITO.

More information on the awards can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.