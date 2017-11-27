BISON to showcase new container lift at Intermodal Europe

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 13:15

BISON, the specialist developer of container technology, will showcase a new, world-first portable system for lifting containers at the Intermodal Europe on 28 - 30 November.

The BISON C-Lift was launched in August with widespread interest across Europe.

Recognising that conventional container handling equipment is typically big, heavy and expensive, BISON’s compact, portable and more economic alternative equips importers, exporters, engineering contractors and logistics operators to lift heavy containers on and off chassis in any location. First units have been shipped to the Middle East, South America and United Kingdom.

"Intermodal Europe is the perfect event for showcasing the C-Lift," says BISON CEO Greg Fahey. "We’re looking forward to meeting people in the intermodal industry and discussing how our unique lifting equipment can open new possibilities for container freight and logistics there."

Alongside the C-Lift, BISON will have its popular range of portable container weighing scales on display at Stand J04.

Intermodal Europe is the world-leading exhibition and conference for companies associated with the container and intermodal industries and covers all areas of container transport and logistics across road, rail and sea. The event provides an invaluable industry forum, bringing together high-quality speakers and key exhibitors.