Jennian Homes wins national awards

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 14:12

Jennian Homes wins twice at national awards November 27, 2017: Jennian Homes has scored two big wins at the nation’s most prestigious building awards, bolstering its reputation for premium quality and outstanding workmanship.

At the Registered Master Builders 2017 House of the Year awards, the Jennian Homes Otago and Jennian Homes Manawatu franchisees were judged to have built the best homes in two Gold Reserve National Finalist categories.

Jennian Homes Otago won top honours in the category Placemakers Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000, for a home that was built in Dunedin.

Jennian Homes Manawatu snared first place in the category Placemakers Volume/Group Housing New Home $450,000 - $700,000 for a home built in Marton. In addition to these wins, Jennian Homes Nelson Bays was a Gold Reserve National Finalist in the $450,000 to $700,000 category and Jennian Homes North Waikato was a Gold Reserve National Finalist for the Gib Show Home Award.

The winners were announced on Saturday night at a SkyCity gala dinner that was attended by 550 people including Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa and Housing Minister Phil Twyford.

Jennian Homes chief operating officer Aidan Jury says he is proud of the achievements of all regional teams, but the Otago, Manawatu, Nelson Bays and North Waikato franchisees in particular have proven that they are among the very best home builders in New Zealand.

"It’s satisfying to know that hard work and consistently high standards of workmanship across our franchisees have been recognised on the national stage," Mr Jury says.

"Jennian Homes has built an award-winning reputation for excellence in customer service, design and craftsmanship for every home we build, and it’s reassuring to see that acknowledged."

Jennian Homes Manawatu is operated by Tarsha Isles, Kirsty and Murray Brown, and Carmen Wineera.

Tarsha says she nearly fell off her seat when the win was announced.

The Marton home was built with Jennian’s usual attention to detail, but Tarsha believes that fostering close relationships over time with contractors helps to ensure that homes are completed with excellent quality.

"Our motto is that we want every one of our clients to happy and move into a home they love," Tarsha says.

"We give our clients the best house possible home for their budget - it doesn’t matter if it’s big or small".

Jennian Homes Otago is owned operated by Hayden Davies and Debbie Payne.

Hayden says he is "very excited" by the win.

"Our all-encompassing attitude is that every house we build is someone’s home, and we always honour that" he says. "We build every house to the same award-winning standard regardless of the budget. This means listening carefully to the customers’ needs and ideas - and then bringing those dreams to life."