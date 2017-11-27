Energy award winners showcase best of new energy technology

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 15:21

An off-grid solar and battery installation to support a remote endangered bird hatchery and a factory which replaced 415,000 litres of diesel with 3,608 solar panels are just some of the highlights of the Sustainable Electricity Association’s (SEANZ) annual awards for 2017.

SEANZ Chairman Brendan Winitana said that every year the bar gets higher as more innovative technology, initiatives and uniques market propositions come onto the market and demand for sustainable energy solutions and related technology grows.

"Every year it is extremely difficult to judge and this year was no different. The winners this year have pushed the boundaries and provided valuable solutions to their clients' energy challenges, saving them money and enabling their energy independence" Mr Winitana said.

The award winners were announced at the industry dinner that was part of the SEANZ annual conference Generating Connections. This year’s event over three days included a new technology showcase and technical training day as well as guest speakers from across New Zealand and Australia debating the challenges and opportunities presented as more and more kiwi households and businesses embrace energy independence through solar pv, battery storage, electric vehicles, and the associated energy management technologies.

The full list of SEANZ 2017 Award winners is:

1. Best Solar PV and/or Storage Grid Connected Implementation: Awarded to Sunergise for Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji, an installation that covers over 40% of their energy use and offset 415,000 litres of diesel

2. Best Solar PV and/or Storage Off-grid Implementation: Awarded to Reid Technology for Port Vila Port redevelopment

3. Best Solar PV Community-Based Project: Independent Power for the Shore Plover Recovery Project, Cape Sanctuary, near Ocean Beach in Hawkes Bay

4. Most Innovative New Service: solarcity for solarzero, where solar power and grid power are supplied on one bill for consumers

5. Most Innovative New Initiative: Mercury Energy for their new Research and Development Centre

6. Best Small Business: Awarded to Solar Electric Technology- Nelson

7. Industry Person of the Year: Awarded to Andrew Booth of solarcity for his forward-thinking and innovation which pushes the new energy industry as well as his commitment, above and beyond his business, to the expansion of the industry

More information, images and videos of the award winners can be found at http://www.seanz.org.nz/seanz_awards_2107