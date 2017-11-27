Dinner deliveries to Auckland's favourite, free summer events

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 15:40

Auckland Council’s popular Music and Movies in Parks series is back and better than ever, with New Zealand’s first food delivery to outdoor cinemas and concerts thanks to supporting partner, Menulog.

As New Zealand’s largest online food delivery service, Menulog will deliver dinner to hungry movie and concert-goers from local restaurants surrounding 12 of the most popular events in the series.

Bringing some of the comforts of home (delivery) to the great outdoors (event series), Menulog will help Auckland locals spend more time enjoying great films and music, rather than queuing up for food and drink.

Menulog and its local restaurant partners will deliver to eight Movies in Parks events and four free music concerts, including Demon Energy Rock the Park in Grey Lynn and Demon Energy Summer Jam in Manukau which both attract 10,000-12,000 music fans and families.

Menulog NZ Commercial Director, Paul Dodds, says with more than 500 Auckland restaurants on the Menulog platform it has a focus on helping local restaurants grow their businesses.

"Movies and Music in Parks is about getting out into communities in all corners of Auckland. For families, and those attending, having food delivery to the site makes rolling up to these events even easier.

"A movie and a great dinner is something everyone loves and these events give our restaurant partners the chance to showcase their food to locals and visitors to the area. For the concert series, the convenience of having food delivered means people don’t need to miss a minute of their favourite performers"

Event-goers need simply download the Menulog App and select one of the participating restaurants to place an order on the day. Local restaurants, as well as some exciting Menulog additions to the event series, will be announced in coming months.

Menulog kicks off event food delivery to outdoor events this Sunday in St Heliers

While Music and Movies in Parks will kick off next year, lucky locals in St Heliers will have the chance to be the first in New Zealand to have meals delivered to an outdoor event, with Menulog kicking off its partnership with Auckland Council at OrÄkei Christmas Carols on the Green at Vellenoweth Green in St Heliers on 4 December 2017.

Menulog will deliver a range of delicious meals to the event, from six local favourites:

- Karachi Kebabs, Burgers and Café

- Khana Indian For Food

- Kebabs on Maskell

- The Flying Pizza

- Otto Woo (Mission Bay)

- Fatucchi

Guests can order from the event or pre-order a meal on the day through the Menulog app or website by entering the address of the event - 26 The Parade, St Heliers 1071. Guests can select from the full menu from any of the restaurants above and have their food delivered by putting "Orakei Christmas Carols" in the delivery notes.

For more information about OrÄkei Christmas Carols on the Green, visit.facebook.com/OrakeiLB

About Menulog NZ

Menulog is New Zealand’s largest online ordering and food delivery service, offering the greatest choice of meals and cuisines, sent straight to your door. We connect more than 150,000 NZ customers with over 900 local restaurants via menulog.co.nz and our mobile app. Menulog offers 50+ different cuisines that can be delivered to your door at the touch of a button. Menulog is the only food delivery platform to offer a Best Price Guarantee - you never pay more with Menulog.