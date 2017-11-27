Kapiti businesses named runners-up in Kiwi Business Heroes Awards

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 16:04

Local businesses NZ Proud Property Maintenance and Signcraft Kapiti have finished runners-up in the Web Genius Kiwi Business Heroes Awards for 2017.

The Kiwi Business Heroes Awards are run each year by Kapiti-based web marketing firm Web Genius, with entry open to all the company’s 1300 clients around the country.

This year’s finalists included businesses from Auckland, Tauranga, Kapiti Coast, Wellington and Dunedin, operating in industries such as gates, balustrades, giftware and lighting.

The winner was Dunedin-based Happy Hens designers and manufacturers of a unique range of giftware, while two Kapiti Businesses - NZ Proud Property Maintenance and Signcraft Kapiti - came in close behind.

NZ Proud is a relatively new business founded by Johnnie Saunders in 2016 which has grown quickly to now have a of 11 employees.

The company’s versatility is one of its main points of difference as Johnnie points out: "Because we can offer an ‘all in one’ property service it gives our clients the opportunity to use one company for all their property needs," says Johnnie. "This creates long term, positive client relationships and reassurance that you are dealing with a company with a wide range of experience."

Services offered by NZ Proud include building renovations, bathrooms, kitchens, small fixit jobs around the house, as well as landscaping and section work.

Signcraft Kapiti, along with sister company Display Tactix, has been a part of the Kapiti business scene for over 10 years. Owned by Helge Ritthammer, who is originally from Germany, Signcraft Kapiti undertakes a full range of signwriting and display manufacturing services.

Based in Waikanae, Signcraft Kapiti employs five full time staff and has experienced significant growth in recent years.

"Because we do everything in-house we have control over our service delivery," says Helge. "Our focus is on delivering to our customers’ expectations and timeframes."

Quality is also a major focus, with the company having earned ISO accreditation.