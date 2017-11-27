EMANZ welcomes announcement on building energy efficiency

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 16:34

The Energy Management Association of New Zealand today welcomed the announcement by the NZGBC and several leading companies with interests in commercial buildings - either as owners or occupiers - of their commitment to improve energy efficiency in the commercial building sector.

"This is excellent news for New Zealand and excellent news for our members. EMANZ members are the leading lights in improving energy efficiency in commercial buildings", said Dr Mike Hopkins, CEO of EMANZ. "It’s only a few weeks ago that we called on NABERSNZ to be made mandatory in NZ as one of a dozen recommendations to the Productivity Commission Inquiry into how we could transition to a low emissions future and it’s great to see these leading organisations pushing the message as well."

"Energy efficiency is a win-win for all businesses", he continued. "Not only does it deliver bottom line improvements through reduced costs, it also helps companies with their sustainability objectives. Having a NABERSNZ rating is great but that’s only the starting point. The real benefit will come from improving ratings and that’s where EMANZ members come in. Improving energy efficiency is what our members are about and the wider the message on the importance of energy savings is spread, the better."