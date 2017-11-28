Ooooby launches Online Farmers' Market

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 08:09

Ooooby has just become a whole lot easier, launching the Ooooby’s Online Farmers’ Market.

Every week on Market Day customers can shop for fruit and veggies, without needing to subscribe.

The market opens at 2pm on Wednesdays at www.ooooby.org.nz and is available until 8am each Friday morning. All produce harvested directly from small, local growers guaranteeing the freshest fruit and vegetables are delivered straight to your door the following week.

It’s like food delivery from a farmers market. "We’re working with local growers to deliver fresh produce mostly harvesting to order. We know that some customers want to be able to order on a week by week basis so with Market Days they now have the choice of one off deliveries," says Ooooby CEO Pete Russell.

Ooooby, which stands for out of our own backyards, delivers boxes of fresh, seasonal organic and spray-free vegetables and fruit. It is an online marketplace where small scale food growers and artisan food producers can sell direct to the public. By cutting out all middlemen, buying from the growers directly and delivering to customers at home they have made the trajectory from farm to fork as lean and flexible as possible.

Ooooby is one of the stars of a rapidly growing social enterprise and purposeful business sector that seeks to strengthen communities and social inequalities. Since its inception they have delivered over 275,000 boxes, which means they’ve helped prevent the use of up to 1 million plastic bags. The company has also donated more than $250,000 worth of fresh produce to the Auckland City Mission who distributes it to families in desperate need.

"We have created a community and a supply chain that recognises the benefit of a local food system, and supports the sustainability of local growers. This process puts money back into the community, reduces the waste that goes into transporting food, keeps the food fresher, and gives customer’s knowledge about their food's origins," says Russell.