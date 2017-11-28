CLIA signs MOU's with ACA and NZ Cruise Association

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 09:49

As Australia and New Zealand head towards another bumper cruise season, with a record number of ships homeporting in and visiting the region, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Australasia has announced that it has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Australian Cruise Association (ACA) and the New Zealand Cruise Association (NZCA) to work cooperatively to strengthen and support the development and growth of both the Australasian and New Zealand cruise industries.

In announcing these MOUs CLIA Australasia Managing Director, Joel Katz, said "In line with CLIA’s motto of One Industry, One Voice, these MOUs are a positive step forward in the development of the industry in this region, and are based on mutual cooperation and knowledge sharing, while keeping a focus on supporting industry growth."

Jill Abel, ACA CEO said "With our strong focus on destination development, we look forward to continuing to work closely with CLIA to market and promote cruising in this region, and to drive the value of cruise to our members."

Commenting on the MOU between CLIA and NCZA, Kevin O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of NZCA said "The MOU with CLIA is an opportunity to strengthen the collaboration between our two associations to support the growth of the NZ Cruise Industry, with access to the global resources that CLIA is able to provide."

The MOUs provide the opportunity for CLIA, ACA and NZCA to work together in a spirit of cooperation and to develop a sustainable framework of shared objectives that support the goals of each of the associations.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Australasia

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise community. CLIA supports policies and practices that foster a safe, secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment for the more than 24 million passengers who cruise annually and is dedicated to promoting the cruise travel experience. Members are comprised of the world's most prestigious ocean, river and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and cruise line suppliers and partners. The organisation’s mission is to be the unified global organisation that helps its members succeed by advocating, educating, and promoting for the common interests of the cruise community. For more information, visit www.cruising.org

About The Australian Cruise Association (ACA)

Australian Cruise Association is the co-operative marketing brand for cruise tourism in the Australia and Pacific region and represents a diversity of interests including regional ports, international, national and state tourism agencies, shipping agents, inbound tour operators and companies dedicated to marketing the region as a world class cruise destination. For more information, visit www.australiancruiseassociation.com

About The New Zealand Cruise Association (NZCA)

New Zealand Cruise Association is the industry association of New Zealand’s cruise sector. New Zealand Cruise Association has been the driving force in attracting cruise lines to New Zealand since 1994, and has played a major part in building New Zealand’s world renowned reputation as a cruise-friendly destination. For more information, visit www.cruisenewzealand.org.nz