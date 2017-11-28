Telematics 'now a key management tool across many NZ industries'

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 14:42

A new benchmark survey of New Zealand fleet operators shows that almost four out of five (79 percent) currently use or plan soon to implement telematics to manage their vehicles, assets and staff. Their reasons range from controlling costs, increasing efficiency and improving service to meeting health and safety requirements and complying with regulations.

The 2017 New Zealand Telematics Benchmark Report conducted by Teletrac Navman, a global leader in GPS tracking technology and services, surveyed 212 fleet operations and fleet management professionals in the transport, construction, manufacturing, retail, government and professional services industries. Other key findings include:

Congestion is the most challenging infrastructure issue faced by organisations with 62 percent highlighting the issue

Almost half (46 percent) of the respondents using telematics said that implementing it into their organisation has reduced fuel expenses

Nearly a quarter of organisations (23 percent) with telematics have lowered their rate of accidents and attribute this to their use of a telematics system

Just over a half (56 percent) of organisations surveyed intend to expand their fleet size in the next 12 months

A combined total of 88 percent of respondents planned to invest in the fleet and personnel by upgrading the fleet (46 percent), and finding, retaining and developing talent (42 percent).

The installed base of fleet management systems in New Zealand and Australia is expected to reach 1.4 million units by 2021 according to a recent research report from analyst firm Berg Insight1.

"In an age where data dominates business discussions, there’s a universal principle: ‘If it moves, measure it,’" says Ian Daniel, Vice President and Managing Director Asia Pacific. "New Zealand fleet managers are using the data they get from telematics to help navigate a challenging environment."

A telematics system records, sends, receives, processes and stores information about vehicles and assets via telecommunications channels in order to manage fleets and worksites in real-time.

